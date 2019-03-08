Exmouth Town win but Cockles are beaten - Saturday's local sport round-up

The final Saturday of September was a good one for Exmouth Town as they chalked up another win and it is now over four-and-a-half hours without conceding a goal for the Southern Road men. However, it was not such a good day for Exmouth RFC as the Cockles went down on their visit to Newbury Blues - suffering their first defeat of the league term io the process. It was though, a good day for Withycombe who march on at the top of Devon One after a 10-try hammering of hosts Dartmouth.

Exmouth Town made it five straight wins and three successive clean sheet victories as they completed a quick-fire Toolstation Western league premier Division double over Cadbury Heath, beating them 2-0 at Southern Road.

With half-time approaching and neither side having got the better of the others defence, Town broke the deadlock with a goal scored by captain Dave Rowe.

Sixteen minutes from time the points were secured thanks to a Jordan Harris goal. The win, combined with other results, has seen Town climb to fourth in the table.

Town can now enjoy a rare off without any midweek action and prepare for their next league game - Sunday's trip to Wellington for a 2pm kick-off - this match is part of the Western League ground hop hence the Sunday 2pm start.

Exmouth Town Reserves were involved in a MacDonald's Cup tie (the league cup for the Scott Richards Devon League) that yielded no fewer than nine goals with Town winning 5-4 at Tavistock Association.

RUGBY

Exmouth suffered their first defeat of the new South West Premier campaign when beaten 25-15 by hosts Newbury Blues.

The Cockles conceded a couple of early tries and found themselves 12-0 down before the first of three first half penalties from George Meadows got them on the score board.

The home side slotted a penalty of their own to go 15-3 up but two more successful Meadows efforts - the second just before the break, saw the Cockles go in just six points adrift at 15-9. Two more early second half penalties - both tucked over by the trusty boot of George Meadows restored parity to the contest at 15-15. However, the home side finished the game as they had started it, very much on the front foot and a late try broke the Cockles resistance, enabling Blues' to go on and seal victory.

Withycombe powered to a third straight Tribute Devon One success with an excellent all-round team show at Dartmouth where what was eventually a 70-7 success was sealed well before the half-time whistle. Withy made a flying start and scored their first try with their opening foray into the home 22 with Adam Morris going over. A feature of a dominant first half show from Withy was that they scored five tries - all concerted and five different players crossed the whitewash!

As well; as that first minute Morris try, the other first half tries were scored by Matt Brambles, George Toomey, Neil Williams and Rob Griffin with Glenn Channing slotting the conversions.

After the break Neil Williams crossed twice more to complete his hat-trick of tries; George Toomey got his second and there was a try for Thomas Croal while Channing just kept knocking over the conversions as Withy powered home to an emphatic away day win.