Exmouth Town win at Torpoint as Ace High nest 29th goal of the season

The saying is that goals win matches and two quality Exmouth Town goals were just enough to see off a talented Torpoint Athletic side 2-1, writes John Dibsdall.

This latest Town success, another victory on Cornish soil, was equally about determination, being resolute and putting your bodies on the line when it mattered as they were forced to withstand sustained pressure from the home side.

Having said that, ‘keeper Robbie Powell did not have to make a worthwhile save from open play and Town created the better chances and could have won the game with a more convincing score line.

Town made the perfect start with the opening goal after just four minutes. Fine link-up play between Ben Steer and Aarron Denny, a driven cross along the six yard line and Jordan Harris was left to side foot home his 15th goal for Town in just 17 league appearances.

A whistle happy, card waving referee threatened to spoil the spectacle for both sides and there was little goalmouth action until the stroke of half time when Ace High was left in the clear, but his effort was saved.

Seven minutes into the second half the hosts were awarded a penalty, which Town contested, but was duly converted and the home spectators, who had seen their side win 10 times at home began to believe in another victory.

The goal, however, only served to give Town extra motivation and on sixty minutes the lead was restored.

A Harris flick-on, a pin point cross from Steer to the far post and there was High with a soaring header from 10 yards into the roof of the net for his 29th goal of the season. High had another header just clear the crossbar and a Harris free kick brought an excellent save but as stated earlier this win was built on yet another solid defensive performance with outstanding contributions from Jimmy Dirrane and Dave Rowe.

Whilst Town remain nine points clear at the top of the table Tavistock still have their three games in hand and a 9-0 victory at Camelford, a side they struggled to beat at home 3-2 just two weeks ago, means that Town’s superior goal difference has been cut to three.

That could easily disappear as Tavvy visit Elburton Villa on Tuesday night and then host bottom side Sticker this Saturday.

Town are without a game this coming weekend, but host Exeter City in the semi-final of the St Lukes Bowl on Wednesday evening (April 10) with the Southern Road kick-off being 7.30pm.

Town’s next league fixture, their penultimate one this season, is at Cullompton Rangers on Good Friday morning and kick-off in Mid Devon is 11am.