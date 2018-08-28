Exmouth Town start 2019 with home win / Cockles draw at University / Heavy home defeat for Budleigh Salterton / Both East Budleigh senior sides lose - all the local sports results

FOOTBALL

There was a wonderful home win for Exmouth Town, but defeat for Budleigh Salterton, while East Budleigh lost heavily at home and their second team were edged out at Village Inn.

The first Saturday of 2019 saw Exmouth Town start the year with a terrific 4-1 home win over Millbrook when side’s met in a South West Peninsula League Premier Division game.

All the Premier Division top three were in action and all won. Table-topping Plymouth Argyle Reserves were 5-1 home winners over Newquay and second placed Tavistock won 3-1 at Torpoint and so, with Exmouth Town also winning, there’s no change in the one-two-three at the top of the table.

Budleigh Salterton endured a tough afternoon at Greenway Lane where they went down 7-1 at home to table-topping Stoke Gabriel.

In Macron League action; East Budleigh suffered a 7-1 home defeat in their Division Three meeting with an Ottery St Mary side that has gone top with their ninth successive league win. In the same division Budleigh Salterton won the East Devon derby at Otterton 2-1.

In Division Seven, Otterton Reserves won 4-2 at Pinhoe Reserves and East Budleigh Reserves went down 4-3 at Village Inn.

RUGBY

In rugby, for the first time since 2013, Exmouth RFC have not started the new year with a defeat as they drew their South West Premier division game away at Exeter University 24-all.

In other SW Premier games, leaders Bournemouth were 62-12 home winners over Weston-super-Mare and second placed Barnstaple won 32-17 at Bracknell. Ivybridge went down 17-10 at Drybrook but Maidenhead were 30-20 winners at Cleve.

In other games, Brixham hammered Old Patesians 70-29 and Camborne beat Newton Abbot 26-20.

In the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division, Withycombe suffered a 71-0 mauling at Hayle and so stay bottom. Indeed, a 23-12 win for Pirates Amateurs over South Molton means Withy are now five points adrift at the bottom of the table. In other Tribute Cornwall and Devon games, Honiton claimed another win, and they did not have to kick a ball in anger as they had a walk-over victory against struggling Lanner.

That ‘win’ for Honiton takes them to within a single point of joint leaders Bude and Penryn. Bude were surprisingly beaten for just the second time in the league this season, going down 15-7 at home to Torquay Athletic. Penryn were 48-19 home victors over Tavistock. Other results in the division were; Liskeard Looe defeated Topsham 19-17 while Plymouth Albion Oaks won 44-15 at Plymouth Argaum.