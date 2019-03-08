Exmouth Town win at Bitton thanks to Ace High goal / Budleigh and Town Reserves also make winning starts - Saturday's local football round-up

An Ace High goal on 21 minutes saw Exmouth Town to a brilliant 1-0 win at Bitton on matchday two of the new Western League season.

The win was fully deserved, though described by one seasoned Town watcher was 'gritty'.

Town are now one of four clubs to still have 100 per cent records two weeks into the new term.

The others are Plymouth Parkway - who Town visit on Wednesday night, Bradford Town and Westbury United.

That Wednesday night Town game at Parkway kicks off at 7.30pm.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon football league, North and East Division, Budleigh Salterton staged the season's opening game on Friday night and, in their Greenway Lane meeting with Witheridge, the Robins won 3-0 with Harry Gibings netting twice and Sam Hollis once with all three goals being scored before the break.

Exmouth Town Reserves were also in North and East Division action and they launched their campaign with a 2-0 Southern Road win over Exeter University thanks to goals from Tom Bray and Josh Gresham.

However, there was no first day joy for Topsham Town, the third of our local sides to be playing this season n in the North & East Division, for they were beaten 5-1 at Teignmouth Town.