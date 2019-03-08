Exmouth Town home Western League matches free to military personnel

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Since 2015 the Toolstation Western League has run a scheme whereby serving members of the Armed Forces can gain entry to league games on production of a military ID card.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town are embracing that concept and are keen to get the message across to serving military personnel that they will be made very welcome at the next home league game which is the September 28 meeting with Cadbury Heath (3pm).

Indeed, as per the promotion from the Western League, all future Town home matches will see military personnel admitted to Southern Road for free on production of their ID card.

This is yet another example of Town looking to be fully inclusive to all and it is hoped that a number of folk will take up this opportunity.