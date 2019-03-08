Town clock up six hours without conceding as they win 2-0 away at Wellington

Captain Dave Rowe rises above Wellington keeper Tom Welch. Picture: Gerry Hunt Archant

The Buildbase FA Vase bandwagon rolls into Town this Saturday when Portland United are the visitors for a first round proper tie, writes John Dibsdall.

Extra time will be played if necessary and if the sides are still level than there will be a replay next Tuesday. The winners of the tie receive £825.00 and the losers £275.00.

The Sydenham Wessex League Premier Division side had a successful FA Cup run reaching the second round proper after three victories before losing 1-0 to Salisbury City. They warmed up for this tie with a demolition of Amesbury Town winning 12-2 in their league encounter last Saturday.

Town were in action at Wellington last Sunday, the game being one of seven that was part of the Toolstation Western League Ground hop weekend and attracted a crowd of 315 of which around sixty were Town's supporters.

Whilst Town by no means had it all their own way this game was effectively won in the first half when Town went into the break two goals to the good. The first came on 32 minutes when Jordan Harris received a pass from Aarron Denny, dribbled past his marker and finished emphatically.

As Town continued to press, Denny scored the second. Racing on to a pass from Ace High, he slid the ball pass the out rushing keeper.

Whilst the home side gave a far more spirited performance in the second half, Town were comfortable in open play the only danger coming from set pieces.

One self-inflicted as Chris Wright picked up the ball from what the referee deemed a back pass. He atoned for the misjudgement with a double save to ensure Town kept a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive game.

Harris had another effort well saved and an Adam Bilcock free kick was turned onto the crossbar as Town could have run out more convincing winners.

Town will be looking to have Tom Gardner back for the Vase tie as he missed the game following the birth of his baby daughter on Friday and Jimmy Hinds came through a good workout with the reserves but James Richards will still be missing and this match might be too early for Jamie Dirrane to have fully recovered. If there is a result on Saturday then Town will be in League action next Wednesday when Street are the visitors to Southern Road.