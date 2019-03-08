Advanced search

Exmouth Town assistant boss hails squad depth

PUBLISHED: 13:30 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 08 October 2019

Captain Dave Rowe rises above Wellington keeper Tom Welch. Picture: Gerry Hunt

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings said another clean sheet was 'fantastic' following his side's 2-0 win at Wellington.

Town have now gone more than six hours since conceding a goal and this was minus three of the four regular back line.

Rawlings said: "We were missing James Richards, Tom Gardner and Jamie Dirrane, our skipper, so to keep another clean sheet was fantastic.

"It shows the strength of our squad at the moment that anyone can come in and do a job. We were always in control even if we didn't create too many chances."

Following the league win, Town can now look forward to an FA Vase tie against Portland United and Rawlings is confident of another cup success.

He said: "We know we're going to have a big crowd down there and we're in good form at the moment so why not? Why can't we go and win that game?

"We know it's going to be tough but we will definitely be having a go at them and we would be disappointed if we lost."

Town will be boosted by the return of Jimmy Hinds who played his first match for the reserves since his injury on the opening day of the season. Rawlings confirmed Gardner will also be back in the squad.

To read a full report of Town's 2-0 win and a look ahead to the FA Vase tie, turn to page 39.

