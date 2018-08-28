Exmouth Town watched by record crowd as they see off Plymouth Argyle Reserves

The Exmouth Town Man of the Match award presentation following the 4-0 Southern Road win over Pymouth Argyle Reserves. (Left to right), Town president John Dibsdall, Man of the Match, hat-trick scorer Jordan Harris, and club chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

A crowd of 302, Exmouth Town’s highest for a league game since the South West Peninsula League was formed prior to the 2007/08 season, saw the home side demolish Plymouth Argyle Reserves and knock them off the top spot in the Premier Division table, writes John Dibsdall.

Exmouth Town player Dan Boere (right) joins member of the Muff Town Supporters group as they work away on the Southern Road playing surface ahead of the 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Exmouth Town player Dan Boere (right) joins member of the Muff Town Supporters group as they work away on the Southern Road playing surface ahead of the 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Town made their intentions clear from the outset and Jordan Harris saw his first time effort rebound off the foot of the post in just the second minute.

Argyle briefly rallied and Lionel Ainsworth forced Robbie Powell to hold a powerful shot, but Town were ahead with just six minutes on the clock. When Aarron Denny was felled in the box, Harris stepped up and emphatically rifled the ball home from the spot.

With Denny in imperious form, controlling the midfield; Michael Cooper, the Woodbury boy in goal for Argyle, was constantly in the action, twice denying Denny and then Harris and Ace High in quick succession.

After High had seen his header hit the post, Denny again weaved his way into the box and his measured pass found Harris to calmly slot home the second to leave Town two goals to the good at half-time.

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

The second half continued in a similar vein with Town simply too strong for a youthful Argyle side in all areas of the pitch.

With 61 minutes on the clock, Mark Lever rose highest from a Denny corner to head home the third, and, after Cooper had made another superb save from Harris, he was powerless to prevent Harris from completing his hat-trick with 14 minutes remaining. Harris was later named as the Town Man of the Match.

The win has seen Town overtake Argyle to go second in the table a point behind Tavistock, who overcame Millbrook 4-1 to head the table.

Next up for Town is another home game on Saturday (February 16) when Callington are the visitors for an SWP League Premier Division game.

Town won 2-0 at Callington in a league game back in August and were also victorious 4-1 in an FA Vase tie.

The Cornish side have strengthened their squad in recent weeks and now include former Northern Ireland international Wayne Feeney in their squad.

Feeney made 46 international appearances and also lists Bournemouth, Luton, Swansea and Argyle (49 appearances) amongst his League clubs and was recently assistant manager at Notts County.