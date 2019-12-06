Exmouth Town versus Hallen - matchday preview plus news of all Town action this weekend

The first Saturday of December sees Exmouth Town stage arguably the Toolstation League Match of the Day when they entertain Hallen.

Tomorrow's visitors sit third in the table and have an away record that sits up there with the very best in the division.

Town head into the game looking for an 11th straight success in home games this season!

Karl Rickard is unavailable, but his loss is compensated by the fact that Ace High, who missed last Saturday's 2-1 home win over Shepton Mallet and also the 4-1 midweek Les Phillips Cup tie with Parkway, returns having spent the last seven days growing accustomed to married life - the Town striker got married last Saturday - but kept up to speed with events from Southern Road via text messaging!

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Hallen, Town number two Andy Rawlings says: "They [Hallen] have done well away from home this season and the fact they come to us sitting third in the table says it all with regard to how we need to approach the game.

"We'll need to be at our best, but the lads are delivering the goods on a consistent basis at the moment and it is very clear that they are proud of the on-going perfect home record and will no doubt be working extra hard to make sure that, come 5pm on Saturday, that record is intact. However, you get nothing out of a game you put nothing into so I am sure Kev's [own boss Kevin Hill] will be reminding them just before they go out that hard work and patience coupled with the undoubted ability in the squad, will once again serve us well."

ADMISSION PRICES for Saturday's game

The club will be open from 12.15am with the Southern Road clubhouse TV screening the Everton versus Chelsea Premier Division match. There is also another of the clubs popular drinks promotions running from 12.15am to 2pm with all draught beer, cider and lager on offer at £2.30 a pint. Entry to the ground will be through the clubhouse from 12.15 until 1.15pm and thereafter entry to the ground can be gained via the gate.

The charge of admission is £6 Adults , and £4 for concessions (O65 and U18s). It is free admission for all Under-16s, season ticket holders and members of the armed forces upon presentation of ID.

NEXT AWAY GAME TRAVEL

The club are taking bookings fro the next away league game, the Saturday, December 14, trip to Bridport. The coach will leave Southern Road at 12.15am and a ticket will cost £10. Anyone wanting to book a place is asked to see MARTIN COOK during the half-time break at tomorrows game.

HALLEN - their away league results so far this season. Hallen will pitch up at Southern Road to play away game number nine of their Toolstation Western League Premier Division campaign. They have lost just one of those games, going down 1-0 at Bridport on October 19.

They have also drawn one of their away games and that was 2-2 result on their visit to Cadbury Heath. The other six games have all been won as they have won 2-1 at Roman Glass St George, 2-0 at Street, 3-1 at Westbury, 3-0 at Devizes, 4-2 at Clevedon, and, in their most recent away game, 3-2 at Chipping Sodbury Town.

Saturday's game also offers another chance for supporters to help the club with OPERATION EXMOUTH COMMUNITY LARDER - the scheme where the club are, throughout December, collecting for the Exmouth Community Larder (ECL), a food bank run by the Salvation Army.

Martin Cook, who is one of a number of very active Town 'club volunteers' says: "We feel getting involved with the Community Larder is another way for us, as a club, to give something back to the community that is so supportive of us."

Town will have a box placed at the entrance gate for all their December home games and it is hoped that supporters, players, officials, indeed anyone who enters the ground that way will, at some stage during the month, donate items such as non- perishable tinned food and washing items such as toothpaste, shampoo, toilet rolls etc.

Martin adds: "The idea is that we will then take all that we have collected to the Exmouth Community Larder."

THE FULL TOWN WEEKEND ACTION IS

1st team HOME to Hallen

Reserve team AWAY to Beer Albion in the 4th Round of the Devon Premier Cup

Third team AWAY to Witheridge III in a Macron League Division Eight game

TOWN YOUTH

The Under-8s are without a game

The Under-12s are in home action at Town Lane, Woodbury where they meet Central Rovers (10.30am)

The Under-14s are in away action at Twyford Spartans (10.30am)

The Under-16s are in away action at Uffculme-based PC Pumas (10.30am)

Town U18s have no game