Town host Odd Down in Western League return

Exmouth Town welcome Odd Down on Saturday

Manager Hill cautious of being the favourites

Exmouth Town return to the Western League with a rearranged fixture against a struggling Odd Down on Saturday.

The resumption of competitive football will be a welcome relief for everyone in the League but difficulties remain over the challenge of covering costs, if the club house is still closed.

“It will be good to get back to league football and nice to be playing at home this close to Christmas,” said Exmouth manager Kevin Hill.

“Not having the club house open is a pain because clubs like us need the revenue that brings.

“We are approaching Christmas and, if the weather is bad, we might not get as many through the gate.

“Clubs have to think about all their expenses as well and it will be hard for every club if they can’t open the bar. “Not every club can sustain without that revenue.”

Odd Down currently lie 16th in the Western League table and have suffered from conceding too many goals this term.

It will, however, be a step into the unknown for the Town boss, who did not face Odd Down last season, and he is always wary of how his team performs in games they are expected to win.

Added to that, Exmouth will have to secure the three points without the services of their normal centre-back pairing.

“I don’t really know what to expect from Odd Down,” added Hill.

“They could be in a different frame of mind after the break, we don’t know how they will feel about travelling. “We’ve not played them this year, or last, so they will be an unknown quantity.

“I know they are near the bottom and we can occasionally switch off in this type of game.

“It is important for the players to be focussed, just as they were in the friendly against Willand.

“When you’re favourites in a game, we don’t seem to play quite as well but we will be looking for the right performance on Saturday.

“The Odd Down gaffer will be telling his players that they’re not expected to win and it is crucial we deal with the added pressure.

“Dave Rowe is suspended for Saturday and Tom Gardner is missing due to work commitments, so we’re without our two centre-halves, but we will deal with that.”