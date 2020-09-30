Exmouth Town up to fourth spot after Wednesday night home win

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town in Wednesday night home success

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town made it four wins from five early season game when they defeated Bridport 3-1 at Southern Road.

Town fell behind on 9 minutes to a well worked goal, but were level just four minutes later with the sweetest of strikes from Max Gillard.

There were no further goals for the remainder of the first half, but early in the second half Mark Lever struck to put Town 2-1 up.

With 20 minutes to go Town had a set-piece that was delivered into a crowded area where Dan Cullen rose above everybody else to plant a header into the back of the net and make it 3-1 - a fitting goal for a young player who has made such a big impact this early season.

Five minutes from time substitute Ben Steer completed the scoring on what was another great night for Exmouth Town. The win lifts Town into fourth spot in the table and next up is a Saturday (October 3) trip to ninth placed Bradford Town and then, next Wednesday (October 7) its a home game against table-topping Parkway!

The crowd at Southern Road was 155, the biggest of the night in the league.

There was another superb 50/50 draw conducted by Town’s Martin Cook and his regular band of helpers.

The fact that the 50/50 draw is such a roaring success means that, in general, the cost of the match officials is all but cleared by the initiative.

There were three prizes; £70, £30 and £14 on offer.

The other Wednesday night results in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division were (attendances in brackets)

Cadbury Heath 1, Street 3 (88); Clevedon Town 2, Shepton Mallet 1 (98); Roman Glass St George 1, Westbury United 4; Wellington 1, Plymouth Parkway 6