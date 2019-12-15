Advanced search

Exmouth Town up to fourth after win at Bridport

PUBLISHED: 12:37 15 December 2019

Exmouth Town supporters on the coach heading for Bridport where Town won 3-1 to move into a top four berth in Toolstation Western League Premier Division. Picture:MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town climbed to fourth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division with a 3-1 win at Bridport, writes John Dibsdall.

However, despite a 10th win in 13 league outings, Town, who face Plymouth Parkway this coming Saturday (December 14), will have to play a lot better again the side who are many folks favourites for the league top honour this season, than they played throughout the second half of the win in Dorset!

Town went into the break three goals to the good and in complete control, but apart from the opening five minutes of the second half, when they could have increased their lead, were very much second best.

Town had led after 18 minutes when Ben Steer tricked his way to the bye line and pulled the ball back for Jordan Harris to rifle past a stranded 'keeper.

A faint touch from a Steve Avery cross by Mark Lever saw the ball nestle in the far corner after 36 minutes and Harris doubled his tally with a neat turn and shot on the stroke of half-time.

After heavy overnight rain the pitch whilst perfectly playable was 'dead' and throughout the second half Town found it difficult to play their normal game and were guilty of 'passing' too many balls to the opposition.

As Bridport's confidence grew Town were forced to defend and stood up to the task until Jamie Dirrane was adjudged to have held an attacker and a penalty was awarded. Cue Robbie Powell to make an exceptional double save to preserve the lead, but he was powerless when the pressure finally told and Bridport pulled a goal back with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Despite the referee finding five minutes of added time Town held on to record another important victory.

Town have a week off now to prepare for the mouth-watering meeting at Southern Road with a Parkway side that will pitch up on Saturday (December 21) looking to avenge their recent 4-1 League Cup defeat under the Southern Road floodlights.

Town go into the game looking to preserve what is a wonderful long unbeaten run at home!

Since Town were beaten by a solitary goal in added time by Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day 2018 they have played 13 home league games winning 11 and drawing two, St Austell last season and Hallen a couple of weeks ago.

They have also contested nine cup ties losing just one, last season's St Lukes Bowl semi-final when they went down 2-1 to an experienced Exeter City side.

Parkway are currently second in the table with a game in hand on Bradford Town at the top and are still most people's favourites to win the league this season.

