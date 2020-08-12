Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoy first game of pre-season

Goal! Archant

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoyed their first outing of the pre-season period ahead of a new Exeter and District Youth League campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

football football

Town travelled to meet Watcombe Wanderers and what followed was a keenly contested game.

Both teams at town started well on a very warm Saturday morning and there was some sharp intelligent play on show from both sides.

The thing that shone through was just how much talent was on show and both sets of players clearly enjoyed being back in action.

Speaking after the game, one that saw a number of goals scored by both sides, one of the Town coaching staff said: “It’s fair to say that coaches from both teams were delighted with what we saw. Given the two teams have spent the past four months itching to play again. The thing that shone through was that everyone clearly enjoyed being back in action.”