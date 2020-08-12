Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoy first game of pre-season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 August 2020

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoyed their first outing of the pre-season period ahead of a new Exeter and District Youth League campaign.

footballfootball

Town travelled to meet Watcombe Wanderers and what followed was a keenly contested game.

Both teams at town started well on a very warm Saturday morning and there was some sharp intelligent play on show from both sides.

The thing that shone through was just how much talent was on show and both sets of players clearly enjoyed being back in action.

Speaking after the game, one that saw a number of goals scored by both sides, one of the Town coaching staff said: “It’s fair to say that coaches from both teams were delighted with what we saw. Given the two teams have spent the past four months itching to play again. The thing that shone through was that everyone clearly enjoyed being back in action.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Internal triples league proving popular with the Madeira men

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoy first game of pre-season

Goal!

Remember loved ones with new Memories by Moonlight event for Children’s Hospice South West

Remember a loved one through the Children's Hospice South West Memories by Moonlight event this September.

Mid Devon joins EDDC committee in recommending pulling out of GESP development plan

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK