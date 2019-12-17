Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City's Cat & Fiddle ground
PUBLISHED: 11:44 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 17 December 2019
Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoyed a terrific day of action on Sunday at the Cat & Fiddle training ground.
The Town youngsters played in an age group round-robin against teams from Westexe, Heavitree, Stoke Hill and Bodmin Town.
Town Under-12 manager Mark Upcott said: "It was an excellent series of matches for the boys, who are clearly improving with each game they play and that is so very pleasing from a coaching perspective."
Meanwhile, Town Under-12s went down heavily in their latest Exeter & District Youth League game, losing 11-0.