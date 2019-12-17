Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City's Cat & Fiddle ground

PUBLISHED: 11:44 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 17 December 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoyed a terrific day of action on Sunday at the Cat & Fiddle training ground.

The Town youngsters played in an age group round-robin against teams from Westexe, Heavitree, Stoke Hill and Bodmin Town.

Town Under-12 manager Mark Upcott said: "It was an excellent series of matches for the boys, who are clearly improving with each game they play and that is so very pleasing from a coaching perspective."

Meanwhile, Town Under-12s went down heavily in their latest Exeter & District Youth League game, losing 11-0.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City’s Cat & Fiddle ground

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists