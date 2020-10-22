Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-18s told to ‘play it again’ in bid to win the Devon Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:24 22 October 2020

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town will have to ‘play it again’ in terms of their attempts to win the Devon Under-18 Cup.

That’s because the Devon County FA Cups Committee have announced that the Wotton Printers Devon Under 18 Boys County Cup Final shall be replayed.

The game has been rearranged for Sunday, November 1, 2020, kicking-off at 2pm, between Totnes and Dartington & Exmouth Town.

This follows a recent protest from Totnes that Exmouth Town had played a suspended player, which in turn, was confirmed by Exmouth Town.

Following an appeal by Exmouth Town which highlighted some vital mitigation, it was confirmed by the Board of Appeal Commission that the game would be replayed on November 1, at Coach Road, minus the offending player for Exmouth - who remains ineligible for the game due to the suspension.

The first game was a very tight affair that resulted in Town ultimately lifting the cup after winning a penalty shoot-out.

