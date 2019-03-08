Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-18s - 'The Invincibles'

PUBLISHED: 13:09 30 May 2019

Exmouth Town Under-18s after their 1-0 win over Totnes and Dartington, a third cup final success of the season for the Town side. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town Under-18s after their 1-0 win over Totnes and Dartington, a third cup final success of the season for the Town side. Picture: MARTIN COOK

The wonderful season that has been enjoyed by Exmouth Town Football Club saw the its final action on Wednesday night with the club's Under-18s completing an unprecedented treble of success, writes Steve Birley.

The Town youngsters defeated Totnes & Dartington 1-0 at the Coach Road headquarters of the Devon FA to lift the Devon County Youth League Cup.

Having already won the Devon Under 18 Cup and the Devon County League play-off final, they brought their season to end with the record of having played 20 games in all competitions, winning 19, with just one 0-0 draw.

Ironically their first game of the season was a 4-1 success at Totnes, but this latest victory came from what was certainly a much tighter affair than that game back in August!

Their opponents had by far the better of the first half and Town were indebted to excellent performances from their central defenders, Dan Cullen and Finley Slack and one superb save from Will Whitworth to go into the break on level terms.

Town had more of the play in the second half, but had to be defensively assured and disciplined and as the game wore on you felt one goal would be enough to settle the match.

When it came it was a goal worthy of winning any game. Returning to the side since an Achilles injury sustained in the semi-final of this very competition, Tom Prout picked up the ball 35-yards out from where he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

It was truly a stunning goal and a fitting end to an incredible treble winning season.

Exmouth Town Football Club chairman Stuart Shaw, one of many Town supporters at the game, said: "It was a terrific performance from the side and summed up just why they have been unbeaten this season. It was not their best performance by any means, but they dug deep and did what they had to do to make sure that when the final whistle blew it was they with their hands on yet more silverware. I am so proud of the U18s and what they have achieved. In a very special season on and off the pitch at our club, this has to be the proverbial icing on the cake."

