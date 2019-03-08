Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in opening day win over Clyst Valley

Exmouth Town Under-18s were highly impressive as they launched a new Devon League campaign with a 6-1 success over Clyst Valley.

Jake Pond provided the assist for Renz Farnican to fire Town ahead and then Ollie Bray set up Ethan Lake to double the lead.

Ollie Holman took a pass from Tom Preece to make it three and half-time arrived with Town 3-0 to the good.

Early in the second half Lucas Coveney set up Joe Cockram to make it 4-0 and a nap hand was completed with an own goal brought about after a terrific run from Ollie Bray. A battling Clyst got a consolation from the penalty spot before Ollie Bray rounded off the scoring with the 'assist' down to Ollie Holman.

Arguably the unluckiest player not to get on the score sheet was Dylan Lascelles, who saw a superb 35-yard strike cannon back off the crossbar.

Town gave debuts to goalkeeper Billy Worthington and defender Thomas King. In what was a fine all-round team performance, the Town Man of the Match award went to Joe Cockram.

Team boss Tom Prout, himself only 18 year old, was delighted with his team's efforts in the opening game of the new term.