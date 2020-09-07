Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

PUBLISHED: 07:15 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 07 September 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Under-18s were emphatic 11-1 winners when they entertained Stoke Gabriel in a Sunday lunchtime pre-season friendly.

Town opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a 25-yard strike from Harry Bennett arrowing its way into the corner of the net.

The lead did not last long for two minutes later the visitors levelled, punishing a defensive slip-up.

However, it was to be a rare success for Stoke Gabriel for Town were soon back on the front foot and penalties in the 25th and 30th minute, were both slammed home by skipper Brad Worhtington.

It was 5-1 at half-time thanks to clinical finishes from Jack Draper and Kian Davie before Bennett scored his second and Town’s sixth on 50 minutes.

Town midfielders Charlie Skinner, Alfie Gillard, Olly Willis and Thomas King controlled the centre of the pitch and Tom Garland proved a constant threat to the visiting back line. Indeed it was the crossing of garland that set up headers for central defender Brad Worthington to double his tally for then game to four and see his side into an 8-1 lead. Striker George Phillips, who worked tirelessly throughout and he was rewarded for his energy and persistence with two late goals before a diving header Charlie Skinner rounded off the scoring.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Football on pitch

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Budleigh Salterton fighting back after a difficult past few months

Budleigh Salterton 1st team captain Simon Withers and Robinettes vice captain Suzy beside the sign for Urban Earth who have agreed to be the club's main sponsors again this season. Picture: KEITH WOOD

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Football on pitch

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Budleigh Salterton fighting back after a difficult past few months

Budleigh Salterton 1st team captain Simon Withers and Robinettes vice captain Suzy beside the sign for Urban Earth who have agreed to be the club's main sponsors again this season. Picture: KEITH WOOD

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Football on pitch

Budleigh Salterton fighting back after a difficult past few months

Budleigh Salterton 1st team captain Simon Withers and Robinettes vice captain Suzy beside the sign for Urban Earth who have agreed to be the club's main sponsors again this season. Picture: KEITH WOOD

Fine all-round show sees Brixington Blues U16s to derby win at Budleigh

Action from the Brixington Blues versus Budleigh Salterton Under-16 game. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Lympstone’s war hero Tommy Doak gets posthumous Arctic Star award

Tommy Doak has been warded an Arctic Star, 30 years after he died. Picture: Doak family

FIFA tournament raises vital funds for NHS

NHS Nurse receiving the Soccersixes Cheque for £2,025. Picture: Connor Lawson