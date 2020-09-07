Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Exmouth Town Under-18s were emphatic 11-1 winners when they entertained Stoke Gabriel in a Sunday lunchtime pre-season friendly.

Town opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a 25-yard strike from Harry Bennett arrowing its way into the corner of the net.

The lead did not last long for two minutes later the visitors levelled, punishing a defensive slip-up.

However, it was to be a rare success for Stoke Gabriel for Town were soon back on the front foot and penalties in the 25th and 30th minute, were both slammed home by skipper Brad Worhtington.

It was 5-1 at half-time thanks to clinical finishes from Jack Draper and Kian Davie before Bennett scored his second and Town’s sixth on 50 minutes.

Town midfielders Charlie Skinner, Alfie Gillard, Olly Willis and Thomas King controlled the centre of the pitch and Tom Garland proved a constant threat to the visiting back line. Indeed it was the crossing of garland that set up headers for central defender Brad Worthington to double his tally for then game to four and see his side into an 8-1 lead. Striker George Phillips, who worked tirelessly throughout and he was rewarded for his energy and persistence with two late goals before a diving header Charlie Skinner rounded off the scoring.