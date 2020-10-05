Exmouth Town Under-18s hit top spot after seven goal demolition of Copplestone

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Exmouth Town hit top spot in the Devon U18 League as a result of their 7-1 home success over Copplestone United.

Town made a confident start and took a fifth minute lead when Joel Knott headed home a Tom Garland corner.

Garland then provided the ‘assist’ for Ethan Beverley to make it 2-0 on 15 minutes.

Town continued their dominance after the break with Garland and Alfie Gillard in particular causing the visitors all manner of problems down either flank.

Beverely set up Garland to make it five before centre back Knott headed his second to make it six.

Young Garland capped a fine performance with a fantastic finish from the edge of the area before a late Copplestone consolation.

This was a terrific all-round performance with serious shifts from throughout the ranks.

Next up for the Town U18s is a Sunday (October 11) visit to Twyford Spartans.