Exmouth Town Under-16s win well at Sidmouth Town

PUBLISHED: 14:13 21 September 2019

Exmouth Town Under-16s were 2-0 winners when they made the short trip across to Sidmouth for an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Town were in dominant mood from the first whistle and only the frame of the goal and some excellent work from the home goalkeeper, denied them a greater winning margin!

Indeed it was the frame of the goal - twice - and a number of fines saves that saw half-time arrive with the contest still seeking its first goal.

After the break Tom Garland was at the centre of the best of the Town attacking intent and the introduction of new signing Ethan Beverley made sure that the home side were kept on the back foot for much of the remainder of the game.

Town finally broke the home resistance when an Olly Willis through-ball was latched onto by Harry Bennett, who took it on and calmly 'passed' it beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.

The points were wrapped up when a Bailey Cochrane corner was headed brilliantly into the top corner by Town skipper Olly Willis.

