Exmouth Town Under-16s hit by double injury blow in defeat at Twyford

PUBLISHED: 12:17 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 31 October 2019

Exmouth Town Under-16s who were 6-2 winners over Feniton in their latest Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

Exmouth Town Under-16s who were 6-2 winners over Feniton in their latest Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

Exmouth Under-16s were edged out 3-1 when they took on Twyford Spartans in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

Town began well and took a fifth minute lead when a Tom Garland shot rebounded off the bar for Charlie Skinner to follow up and put in the back of the net.

With Town controlling the game they were dealt a double blow when centre back Brad Worthington suffered a groin strain that ended his game prematurely and, shortly after, his fellow centre back, Alfie Jones, suffered a broken collar bone!

Without a recognised centre back, Town conceded two goals in quick succession and trailed 2-1 at half-time.

After the break, Town battled well on a poor surface and were denied on no fewer than three occasions by the crossbar!

In addition, the Twyford goalkeeper was in inspired form and the only goal of the second half was scored by the home side in injury time as Town threw bodies forward looking for a second of their own.

