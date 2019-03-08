Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town Under-14s play their part in 'excellent' game at Colyton

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 August 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s played their first game of the new season and they shared four goals with a very good Colyton side in a well contested encounter.

With the weather conditions extremely hot, and both teams having a bare 11 players available, it was decided to play four quarters of 20 minutes.

The first quarter was evenly matched with the better chances falling to Colyton, but Town keeper Isaac Firth was in fine form and in no mood to give anything away! The game burst into life in the second quarter when Will Lucas raced clear after a clever through-ball from midfielder Scott Boddy and calmly slotted home past the keeper. Minutes later Boddy doubled the lead, cleverly lobbing the keeper from the edge of the area.

The goals came very much against the run of play, but it left Town heading into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

After the break it was Colyton who were on the front foot and Town glovesman Firth had to be at his best to keep them out, but the pressure eventually told and the home side got one back.

Buoyed by the goal, Colyton got a second and that led to a fourth and final quarter of end-to-end football, but without further goals. It was not for the want of trying though as both Joe Atherton and new signing Josh Evans saw shots saved while Brad Upcott's 20-yard strike flew fractionally over.

Most Read

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Exmouth Choral Society seeks new members

Exmouth Choral Society rehearsing in Glenorchy Church. Picture: Kate Wilcox

Most Read

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Exmouth Choral Society seeks new members

Exmouth Choral Society rehearsing in Glenorchy Church. Picture: Kate Wilcox

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Under-14s play their part in ‘excellent’ game at Colyton

Goal!

Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

Brixington Blues all set for another busy season of youth football

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists