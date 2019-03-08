Exmouth Town Under-14s play their part in 'excellent' game at Colyton

Exmouth Town Under-14s played their first game of the new season and they shared four goals with a very good Colyton side in a well contested encounter.

With the weather conditions extremely hot, and both teams having a bare 11 players available, it was decided to play four quarters of 20 minutes.

The first quarter was evenly matched with the better chances falling to Colyton, but Town keeper Isaac Firth was in fine form and in no mood to give anything away! The game burst into life in the second quarter when Will Lucas raced clear after a clever through-ball from midfielder Scott Boddy and calmly slotted home past the keeper. Minutes later Boddy doubled the lead, cleverly lobbing the keeper from the edge of the area.

The goals came very much against the run of play, but it left Town heading into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

After the break it was Colyton who were on the front foot and Town glovesman Firth had to be at his best to keep them out, but the pressure eventually told and the home side got one back.

Buoyed by the goal, Colyton got a second and that led to a fourth and final quarter of end-to-end football, but without further goals. It was not for the want of trying though as both Joe Atherton and new signing Josh Evans saw shots saved while Brad Upcott's 20-yard strike flew fractionally over.