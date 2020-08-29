Exmouth Town Under-14s net derby delight

Exmouth Town Under-14s were emphatic winners when they travelled across to Budleigh for a pre-season friendly.

Town began with a high temp to their game and scored six times in a dominant first half display,

The scoring honours were shared by Shay Good body-Standard, Freddy Webber, Charlie Cardwell and a debut goal from Jake Hendy.

The second half saw a similar clinical approach by Town and, to their credit, the home side never let their heads drop, they were a determined outfit, and battled well throughout the contest.

Freddie Barrow scored our times after the break and there was a superb finish from Sol Onoyiweta.

Further goals came from Callum Cudmore, Freddy Webber and Shay Goodboy-Standard as Town ran out 16-0 victors.

Despite the score, it was not all one-way. Indeed there was some composed play from Tom Case and his fellow defenders, Jason Robertson, Toby Balcer and Callum Fell who combined well to keep the home side at arms length.

In the midfield, Sol Onoyiweta and Tyler Moore put in plenty of tackles and were responsible for a number of assists.

Noah Osborne worked well in a wide position whilst Corey Young linked up well with Freddie Barrow when he came on to operate in a central midfield role.

The Man of the Match award went to the impressive Shay Goodbody-Stannard!