Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-14s net derby delight

PUBLISHED: 06:54 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 29 August 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s were emphatic winners when they travelled across to Budleigh for a pre-season friendly.

Town began with a high temp to their game and scored six times in a dominant first half display,

The scoring honours were shared by Shay Good body-Standard, Freddy Webber, Charlie Cardwell and a debut goal from Jake Hendy.

The second half saw a similar clinical approach by Town and, to their credit, the home side never let their heads drop, they were a determined outfit, and battled well throughout the contest.

Freddie Barrow scored our times after the break and there was a superb finish from Sol Onoyiweta.

Further goals came from Callum Cudmore, Freddy Webber and Shay Goodboy-Standard as Town ran out 16-0 victors.

Despite the score, it was not all one-way. Indeed there was some composed play from Tom Case and his fellow defenders, Jason Robertson, Toby Balcer and Callum Fell who combined well to keep the home side at arms length.

In the midfield, Sol Onoyiweta and Tyler Moore put in plenty of tackles and were responsible for a number of assists.

Noah Osborne worked well in a wide position whilst Corey Young linked up well with Freddie Barrow when he came on to operate in a central midfield role.

The Man of the Match award went to the impressive Shay Goodbody-Stannard!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon League latest - Local action on the final Saturday of August

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Under-14s net derby delight

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Soccersixes looking for one more team to join Exmouth League

Exmouth author releases latest thriller - Limelight

Graham Hurley's latest thriller - Limelight Picture: Graham Hurley

Exmouth Town Reserves in home Friday night action

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK