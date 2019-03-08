Exmouth Town Under-14s exit Devon Cup at home to Exeside

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s went out of the Devon Cup, beaten 7-0 by a powerful Eastside outfit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town began well and a fine through-ball from Billy Rowsell played in Will Lucas, but the Town striker saw his shot well saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

The opening goal came from a Town defensive mix-up which resulted in a straight forward 'tap in' for the visitors. The response was good and both Lucas and then winger Cody Lester both went close, but further calamity in the back line led to the North Devon side doubling their lead. The pace of the visiting side was a real issue for Town and it was soon 3-0. The general view that it was 'one of those days' for the home side was compounded when a Scott Boddy header bounced wide after hitting a rut on the pitch!

e on the pitch!

A 'route one' approach gave Eastside, but Town did have their moments, though they were unable to break down a strong and disciplined back line. Sam Quine went closest to bagging Town a consolation, but three further goals sealed their fate.