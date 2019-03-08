Exmouth Town Under-14s exit Devon Cup at home to Exeside

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 September 2019

Exmouth Town Under-14s went out of the Devon Cup, beaten 7-0 by a powerful Eastside outfit.

Town began well and a fine through-ball from Billy Rowsell played in Will Lucas, but the Town striker saw his shot well saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

The opening goal came from a Town defensive mix-up which resulted in a straight forward 'tap in' for the visitors. The response was good and both Lucas and then winger Cody Lester both went close, but further calamity in the back line led to the North Devon side doubling their lead. The pace of the visiting side was a real issue for Town and it was soon 3-0. The general view that it was 'one of those days' for the home side was compounded when a Scott Boddy header bounced wide after hitting a rut on the pitch!

A 'route one' approach gave Eastside, but Town did have their moments, though they were unable to break down a strong and disciplined back line. Sam Quine went closest to bagging Town a consolation, but three further goals sealed their fate.

