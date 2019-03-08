Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-14s edged out in thriller at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 08:23 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 02 October 2019

Exmouth Town Under-14s were edged out by the odd goal in seven when they travelled across to Seaton Town.

Town, who served up a terrific all-round performance, made the early running so it was something of a surprise when the home side raced into a 2-0 lead.

Town hit back with winger Will Lucas causing plenty of problems, but, playing up the slope, the Town youngsters began to tire and it needed some fine goalkeeping by Isaac Firth making a number of fine saves before he was beaten for the third time.

Just before the break quick-thinking from midfielder Mac Haywood Newlands at a free-kick released Scott Boddy and the midfielder drilled the ball home to see Town into the interval trailing 3-1.

The second half saw Town on the front foot and, just four minutes after the re-start, striker Ned Mills showed the home defence a clean pair of heals before rifling the ball home to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Moments later, the busy Boddy was brought down in the area and Haywood Newlands slammed the spot kick home to level things up at 3-3.

Both sides then went in search of a fourth goals. For Town, Lucas, Mills and Billie Rowsell all went close, but it was the home side who got the seventh and final goal with a breakaway late on.

Town Under-14s manager Nick James said: "I am so pleased with what the team have produced in this game. They rally could not have given us any more."

