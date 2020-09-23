Exmouth Town Under-14s begin new term with clean sheet success

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s made an excellent start to the new league campaign, recording a 2-0 home won over West Exe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a lightning-quick start, Town had the ball in the net almost straight from kick-off, but it was ruled out for off-side.

That set Town to enjoy the greater share of first half possession and they took the lead with a long-range strike from Sol Onoyiwet.

With Tyler Moore orchestrating things from midfield, Town stayed in charge and they continued their control of things after the break.

However, frustrations boiled over and a Town player was dismissed! The Town management had a re-shuffle and introduced Jake Hendy and it was he who doubled the Town lead just minutes after joining the action.

West Exe finished the game strongly, but Town goalkeeper Tom Case made some fine saves to ensure he kept a clean sheet.

The Town defence was well marshalled by captain Jason Roberts. The Town Man of the Match award went to Tyler Moore.