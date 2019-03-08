Exmouth Town Under-13s see promotion hopes ended in defeat at Stoke Hill

Exmouth Town Under-13s suffered what is a terminal blow to their hopes of Exeter and District Youth League promotion when they were beaten 8-2 at Stoke Hill.

Town started well enough with Cody Lester cutting in the right before rifling a shot goalwards that drew a fine save from the home goalkeeper in the eighth minute.

Indeed, it was Town who struck first, with Tyler Cunningham Ortiz breaking free after some neat build-up play and, when the glovesman came out to try and stop him, the Town youngster passed the ball beyond him and into the net. The Exeter side drew level from the penalty spot; all but the home faithful will have felt the 'penalty' was of the dubious nature! Town centre back Brad Upcott was adjudged to have pulled the shirt of the home striker, but both sets of coaches were left scratching their heads!

With midfield duo Will Lucas and Sam Quine combining well, it was no surprise when Town regained the lead, albeit from another penalty, this one awarded after Quine was felled in the area, and Upcott powered the spot kick into the net. However, that, after some 20 minutes, was as good as it got for Town and their travelling support! A defensive mix-up 'gifted' the home side a second equaliser and, shortly after, the ball was given away and a clever through-ball set the Stoke Hill striker free to make it 3-2. Town were struggling to get their regular passing game together on what was a poor surface and they gifted the home side another goal to head into the interval trailing 4-2. Any hope Town had of getting back into the game disappeared soon after the restart.

A long-ball caught out the Town back line and the home striker left keeper Billy Wright with no chance of keeping out the fifth goal.

The Town heads visibly dropped and, after striker Ortiz blazed a shot wide of the goal, Stoke Hill scored another two goals in quick succession to seal the Town fate.

Despite the result ending any hopes of promotion, Town coaches Nick James and Mark Upcott are very proud of the achievement of their young charges given that this is their first season together.