Exmouth Town Under-12s - The 2019/20 season proves to be one of continued development

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC Archant

The Exmouth Town Under-12s started their 2019/20 season in fine style.

Unlike previous years when the team, albeit in younger age groups, had made indifferent starts, this time round they enjoyed three early season victories wile also suffered one defeat.

What’s more, they were further lifted when confirmation came through that they would be able to use the pitch as Woodbury as a ‘home’ ground and so would no longer consider themselves as ‘nomads’ without a regular home!

Given that the season saw the team have a second successive campaign at 9-a-side and playing with bigger goals and also with the off-side law, it quickly became apparent that the summer-long training sessions had worked!

Town Under-12s looked both settled and well-balanced and an early October win saw the team climb to a lofty third in the Exeter & District Youth League.

However, it was also in October that the wet weather first arrived and it stuck around to such an extent that, for the next 14 weeks, Town Under-12s would get two play just two games!

The wet weather washed out November, December and then half of January. Understandably, when the action finally got back underway, the team looked ‘rusty’ and they subsequently lost three successive matches.

However, they bounced back to win three of the next five before the season came to a grinding halt with the advent of the Covid-19 crisis.

The team have lost three regulars since the start of the campaign, but have been able to recruit replacements and all three have slotted in well.

So what for season 2020/21, whenever that eventually gets underway given the current problems with Covid-19?

Manager Nick Badger says: “Next season is daunting as we go to full size goals and pitches, which in my humble opinion is ridiculous and too big on both fronts. None of our current players are big enough for this. If we can set things up again at Woodbury with a smaller pitch then we will be OK.

“On the plus side, I have a brilliant set of eager youngsters who are so consistent in terms of their attendance at Thursday night training and, of course, so keen to play on Saturday mornings.

“What really impresses me is the desire they all show in training where even conceding a goal is ‘frowned’ upon! Yes, as far as I am concerned, with this particular bunch of Town youngsters, the future is certainly bright, the future is truly, blue and white.”