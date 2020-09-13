Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-12s so impressive in win over Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 10:06 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 13 September 2020

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-12s made it four wins from five pre-season outings as they defeated Ottery St Mary 5-2.

It was a dominant display all-round from Town who began well and Tom O’Connor saw a shot in the early exchanges cannon back off the frame of the goal.

O’Connor was soon on the score sheet though, clinically finishing after an incisive run.

Parity was swiftly restored with the Otters punishing a defensive mix up.

However, the lead was restored when Will Esson side footed a volley home following a cross from Fred Fordham.

Early in the second half Cameron Rawlings increased the lead before the Otters struck again to make it 3-2.

The two goal advantage was restored when Kai Macmanus got his head to a corner and that led to a period of control for Town during which they were kept at bay by the excellent Ottery glovesman.

There was one more Town goal with George Stone netting to complete the scoring.

In a terrific all-round Town display the stand-out shifts came from O’Connor, Stone, Skinner, Macmanus and Rawlings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at home on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town Under-12s so impressive in win over Ottery St Mary

Topsham St James end Devon league season with win at Thorverton

Cricket

Vets getting ‘back to normal’ after catching up on vaccinations, neutering and treatments

Chris Ridge, of Raddenstiles Vets. Picture: Raddenstiles Vets

Saturday football - Town exit FA Cup / Budleigh held / Town Reserves win