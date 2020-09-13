Exmouth Town Under-12s so impressive in win over Ottery St Mary

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-12s made it four wins from five pre-season outings as they defeated Ottery St Mary 5-2.

It was a dominant display all-round from Town who began well and Tom O’Connor saw a shot in the early exchanges cannon back off the frame of the goal.

O’Connor was soon on the score sheet though, clinically finishing after an incisive run.

Parity was swiftly restored with the Otters punishing a defensive mix up.

However, the lead was restored when Will Esson side footed a volley home following a cross from Fred Fordham.

Early in the second half Cameron Rawlings increased the lead before the Otters struck again to make it 3-2.

The two goal advantage was restored when Kai Macmanus got his head to a corner and that led to a period of control for Town during which they were kept at bay by the excellent Ottery glovesman.

There was one more Town goal with George Stone netting to complete the scoring.

In a terrific all-round Town display the stand-out shifts came from O’Connor, Stone, Skinner, Macmanus and Rawlings.