Exmouth Town Under-12s put in a fine all-round shift to win well at Whipton

PUBLISHED: 09:13 27 October 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Under-12s won their Exeter & District Youth League visit to Whipton 4-0.

Jenson Skinner opened the scoring when, 120 minutes in, he gambled on a long ball and lifted up and over the advancing home goalkeeper.

The lead was doubled just five minutes later when Caleb Howard swept the ball home from close range following a fine cross played in by George Stone.

In the second half the Town youngsters continued to dominate proceedings and a cool finish from Jake Gibbs-Clark made it 3-0.

The final goal wrapped, sealing a fine individual performance, was scored by Tom O’Connor. There was still time left for Ruben Lodge to go mighty close to netting his first ever goal!

The Whipton glovesman did well on a number of occasions including making a smart save to deny Skinner netting a second with an audacious back heel.

Next up for the young Town side is a Saturday (October 31) meeting with Honiton Town.

