Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-12s net super sponsorship from Exmouth barbers

PUBLISHED: 19:23 29 January 2020

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

Archant

The Exmouth Town Under-12s have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.

The sponsorship comes from the League of Gentlemen Barbers, who are based in Rolle Street, Exmouth and Richard Allison from the business popped along to a reason training session for the official handover of a set of brand new rain proof jackets for the entire squad.

Town Under-12s team manager Nick Badger said: "It's fantastic for the lads and great for the football club to be able to get this sponsorship and we are very grateful to Richard and the League of Gentlemen Barbers for their on-going support."

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Under-12s net super sponsorship from Exmouth barbers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

Exmouth Town latest - assistant manager speaks about the Bridgewater game

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Ridgeway try hat-trick as Exmouth 2nd XV power to win at Paignton

Harvey Ridgeway who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Exmouth 2nd XV win at Paignton. Picture ERFC

Mohammedi scores four in big Brixington Blues U12s cup win

Goal!

Mixed fortunes for Madeira bowlers on their visit to Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24