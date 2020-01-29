Exmouth Town Under-12s net super sponsorship from Exmouth barbers
PUBLISHED: 19:23 29 January 2020
The Exmouth Town Under-12s have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.
The sponsorship comes from the League of Gentlemen Barbers, who are based in Rolle Street, Exmouth and Richard Allison from the business popped along to a reason training session for the official handover of a set of brand new rain proof jackets for the entire squad.
Town Under-12s team manager Nick Badger said: "It's fantastic for the lads and great for the football club to be able to get this sponsorship and we are very grateful to Richard and the League of Gentlemen Barbers for their on-going support."