Exmouth Town Under-12s net super sponsorship from Exmouth barbers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC Archant

The Exmouth Town Under-12s have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.

The sponsorship comes from the League of Gentlemen Barbers, who are based in Rolle Street, Exmouth and Richard Allison from the business popped along to a reason training session for the official handover of a set of brand new rain proof jackets for the entire squad.

Town Under-12s team manager Nick Badger said: "It's fantastic for the lads and great for the football club to be able to get this sponsorship and we are very grateful to Richard and the League of Gentlemen Barbers for their on-going support."