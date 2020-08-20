Exmouth Town Under-12s net pre-season double delight

Exmouth Town Under-12s were 3-2 winners made they travelled to Colyton for a pre-season friendly.

Town started with good tempo and took an early lead with George Stone curling home a left foot strike.

On 15 minutes it was 2-0 with Kai Macmanus the scorer.

Early in the second half, Colyton halved the deficit and then they punished some slack defending to level things up.

There were chances at both wins before some terrific pressure from Jenson Skinner caused panic in the Colyton back resulting in an own goal to seal a win for Town.

The success for the Town team coached by Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus, means it’s two wins from as many friendly outings as they also beat St Martins 10-3 with Kai Macmanus, Cameron Rawlings, Jake Gibbs Clark, Jenson Skinner, Dillon Bowes all scoring along side George Stone who had a Town debut to remember, netting five of the goals.