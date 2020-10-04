Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-12s shine in 2-0 win over Exeter Panthers

PUBLISHED: 13:34 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 04 October 2020

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-12s were highly impressive as they won 2-0 against a good Exeter Panthers side.

Town made a powerful start, winning several early corners and pushing the Exeter side back deep into their own half.

The early endeavour ought to have been rewarded when Jake Gibbs-Clark struck a superb shot that went ‘through’ the Panthers goalkeeper and looked to have crossed the line, but the man with the whistle deemed no ‘goal to have been scored!

To their eternal credit the Town youngsters did not let the decision get to them and they continued to play on the front foot and a sweet strike from Kai Macmanus put them 1-0 up at half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Town the dominant force.

Tom O’Connor, Cameron Rawlings, and Jenson Skinner were prominent in the action and it was the latter, who completed the scoring 10 minutes from time.

An impressive feature of the team performance was the tremendous work the players got through when not in possession and, when they had the ball, they used it intelligently.

William Esson had a fine game, marshalling the defence with real distinction.

Town team: Ruben Lodge, Fred Fordham, Jack Nicks, William Esson, Arthur Montague, Caleb Howard, Jake Gibbs-Clark, Dillon Bowes, Kai Macmanus, Tom O’Connor, Jenson Skinner and Cameron Rawlings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Harris nets hat-trick inside six minutes as Town impress again on the road

Jordan Harris fires Exmouth Town into a 1-0 lead in the FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS

Exmouth Town Under-12s shine in 2-0 win over Exeter Panthers

Hunter and Price impress as Town thirds lose local derby of the close encounter kind

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Mohammedi scores four as Brixington Blues U13s see off Axminster Town

Football on pitch

Littleham Primary School pupils get a ‘heads up’ on mental health

Paula Baker, of Heads Up, visited Littleham Primary School. Picture: Littleham Primary School