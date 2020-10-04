Exmouth Town Under-12s shine in 2-0 win over Exeter Panthers

Exmouth Town Under-12s were highly impressive as they won 2-0 against a good Exeter Panthers side.

Town made a powerful start, winning several early corners and pushing the Exeter side back deep into their own half.

The early endeavour ought to have been rewarded when Jake Gibbs-Clark struck a superb shot that went ‘through’ the Panthers goalkeeper and looked to have crossed the line, but the man with the whistle deemed no ‘goal to have been scored!

To their eternal credit the Town youngsters did not let the decision get to them and they continued to play on the front foot and a sweet strike from Kai Macmanus put them 1-0 up at half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Town the dominant force.

Tom O’Connor, Cameron Rawlings, and Jenson Skinner were prominent in the action and it was the latter, who completed the scoring 10 minutes from time.

An impressive feature of the team performance was the tremendous work the players got through when not in possession and, when they had the ball, they used it intelligently.

William Esson had a fine game, marshalling the defence with real distinction.

Town team: Ruben Lodge, Fred Fordham, Jack Nicks, William Esson, Arthur Montague, Caleb Howard, Jake Gibbs-Clark, Dillon Bowes, Kai Macmanus, Tom O’Connor, Jenson Skinner and Cameron Rawlings.