Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-12s have double date on Saturday with league action followed by ball-boy duties at big FA Vase tie

PUBLISHED: 15:03 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 11 October 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With the spotlight firmly on the Exmouth Town first team and their home FA Vase meeting with Portland United (3pm) it's worth mentioning that there's plenty of action also this weekend for the Town youth teams.

There's Saturday morning action for the Town Under-8s A and B teams who can be seen at the Maer Ground home of Exmouth CC with meetings against Exmouth United girl's with kick-off at the cricket ground being 9.30am.

Town Under-12s travel into Exeter to meet City Raiders, who play at Wonford Sports Centre, with that game having a 10.3am start time and, after the match, the Town Under-12s will hot foot it back to Southern Road to undertake ball-boy duties at the big FA Vase tie.

The Town Under-14s are in Saturday morning action with a game against Seaton Town that is being played at the Furzebrake home of Beer Albion at 10.30am.

Town Undxer-16s are in away action also and they travel to Copplestone (10.30am).

There is a Monday evening engagement for the Town Under-18s for they make the short trip to Greenway Lane, Budleigh for a local derby against Budleigh Salterton with kick-off in that one at 6.15pm.

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Town looks forward to return of its carnival parade

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Under-12s have double date on Saturday with league action followed by ball-boy duties at big FA Vase tie

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Kitefoil racing star Steph Bridge all set for the inaugural World Beach Games

Kitefoil racing action off Exmouth. Picture EDGE WATERSPORTS, EXMOUTH

Exmouth Town in the FA Vase - Portland United at Southern Road on Saturday

Town clock up six hours without conceding as they win 2-0 away at Wellington

Captain Dave Rowe rises above Wellington keeper Tom Welch. Picture: Gerry Hunt

Withy get w/o win to stay top of the Devon One table

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9438. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists