Exmouth Town Under-12s have double date on Saturday with league action followed by ball-boy duties at big FA Vase tie

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the spotlight firmly on the Exmouth Town first team and their home FA Vase meeting with Portland United (3pm) it's worth mentioning that there's plenty of action also this weekend for the Town youth teams.

There's Saturday morning action for the Town Under-8s A and B teams who can be seen at the Maer Ground home of Exmouth CC with meetings against Exmouth United girl's with kick-off at the cricket ground being 9.30am.

Town Under-12s travel into Exeter to meet City Raiders, who play at Wonford Sports Centre, with that game having a 10.3am start time and, after the match, the Town Under-12s will hot foot it back to Southern Road to undertake ball-boy duties at the big FA Vase tie.

The Town Under-14s are in Saturday morning action with a game against Seaton Town that is being played at the Furzebrake home of Beer Albion at 10.30am.

Town Undxer-16s are in away action also and they travel to Copplestone (10.30am).

There is a Monday evening engagement for the Town Under-18s for they make the short trip to Greenway Lane, Budleigh for a local derby against Budleigh Salterton with kick-off in that one at 6.15pm.