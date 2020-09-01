Exmouth Town U9s gain so much in visit to Newton Abbot Tournament

Exmouth Town Under-9s. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Under-9s travelled down to Newton Abbot on the Sunday of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Town youngsters played against teams from Plymouth and South Devon.

Town Under-9 manager Mark Upcott said: “It was such a good exercise and all the youngsters will have gained so much from the experience.

“I can also say that the Town youngsters competed so well in all the matches that they played in.”

Mark was joined at the tournament by Town Under-9 coaches Dean Hepburn, Luke Norton and Steve Hunt.