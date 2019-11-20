Exmouth Town U8s going from strength to strength

Exmouth Town Under-8s, who are playing together as a team for the first time this term, have begun the season well.

The U8s are looked after by coaches Mark Upcott and Steve Hunt and their latest action saw them take on West Hill in a Saturday morning friendly.

A real strength of the Town U8s this season has been their defence and they are clearly learning fast and serving up some good all-round team play.

This coming Saturday (November 23) the Town youngsters travel to Sidmouth for an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.