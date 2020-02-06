Exmouth Town U18s win well at home to Holsworthy

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were missing as many as five key players when they hosted Witheridge in a Macron League Division Eight game that the visiting side edged 2-1.

Town actually began well and took the lead with a superb header from captain Lee Dumbreck who got above every one else in a crowded area to head home a Jordan Horne corner.

That goal came in the 11th minute, but just six minutes later the visitors were level and that's how it remained through to half-time.

For the second half Town introduced 16-year-old Brad Worthington for right back Mark Upcott and Kian Newton took over from Harry Dunn.

The game's decisive third goal came in the 60th minute. Another 16-year-old, Kyle Pearcey was summoned from the bench to make his debut for the side and, with 10 minutes to go Drumbreck again had the ball in the net, but this time his 'goal' was chalked off by an 'off-side' decision. A huge positive for Town on the day was the performance of the two 16-year-olds, both of whom were clearly undaunted by the step up into senior football.

Exmouth Town Under-18s bagged a clean sheet success in front of the Southern Road faithful on Sunday.

Harry Bennett scored twice and there were also goals from Man of the Match, Tom Preece, and Ollie Holman as Holsworthy were beaten 4-0 in a Devon U18 League game.

The Town Under-8s were in action on Saturday when they enjoyed games against teams from Cullompton Rangers on the Archery Club pitches.