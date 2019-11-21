Exmouth Town U18s spot on in Devon Cup success

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s booked a place in the third round of the Devon U18 County Cup after a penalty shoot-out success in their game at Plympton.

Town did exceptionally well to make it into the next round after they were left playing with 1-0 men for all but 10 minutes after an early red card!

Despite the numerical difference, Town still bossed large periods of the contest and only some indifferent finishing and some good home goalkeeping denied them a first half score.

A second half penalty tucked away by Ollie Holman saw Town into a deserved lead, but the home side hit back to take the tie into a penalty shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, with both team shavings cored their first four penalties, Town glovesman Will Davis made a superb save leaving Josh Bond with the task of stepping up to net his teams fifth spot kick to seal victory - something the youngster did with real aplomb.

Renz Farnican was awarded the Town Man of the Match for his tireless running upfront on his own for the entire game.

This coming Sunday (November 24) the Town U18s continue their bid for the club to retain the trophy that last year's Southern Road U18s won when they travel to Plymouth-based Chaddlewood Minors Clarets to contest a third round tie.

The other action this coming weekend for the Town youth teams is all Saturday action.

The Under-8s are away at Sidmouth with action for the A and B teams (10.30am). The Under-12s are in home action with their meeting against West Exe kicking off at Town Lane, Woodbury at 10.30am.

The Under-14s travel to St Martins (10.30am) and the Under-16s are also away, their game at Central also starts at 10.30am.