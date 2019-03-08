Exmouth Town U18s launch County Cup bid with huge win

Exmouth United Under-18s were in dominant mood as they brushed aside the challenge of Newton Town U18s to make progress in this season's Devon Cup , winning the first round tie 16-0.

Josh Bond provided the assist for the early opening goal, scored by Renz Farnican and it was soon 2-0 as Ollie Bray netted. Ethan Lake made it three before Dylan Lascelles scored a brilliant solo goal.

Lake netted his second and, shortly after coming on some 25 minuets into the contest Joe Cockram powered home a header from a corner. Lake then completed his hat-trick and that feat was also matched by Lascelles as Town reached half-time with a 9-0 lead.

From the re-start Town were quickly back onto the front foot and Ollie Bray scored two in quick succession to become the third Town player to net a hat-trick in the game.

Harvey Roddick then got on the score sheet for the first time this season before Josh Bond rifled the ball home from 35 yards to net his first of the campaign.

Farnican scored his second before Bray and Lascelles each bagged their fourth of the game.

Newton Town battled throughout, but were kept at arms length by the solid defensive work of Josh Shaw, Harvey Roddick, Abraham Alabaidi and glovesman Jake Pond.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Ollie Bray for being a constant threat the whole match, looking very calm in-front of goal and a real pace threat down the wing.