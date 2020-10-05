Exmouth Town U16s serve up power show against Honiton

Exmouth Town Under-16s served up a powerful all-round show as they put a gallant Honiton Town to the sword.

Skippered by the impressive Lewis Fulls, Town were quickly into their stride and it was the Honiton glovesman who was impressively busy in the early stages.

The opening goal was scored, from close range by Fin Glanfield.

With Tom Waiton showing great energy and Cayleb Field causing havoc down both wings, the second goal arrived soon after and it came from a sweeping team move started by goalkeeper Lewis Alford with Devon Toms and Thomas Rowsell Fields both involved ahead of Joel Knott applying a clinical finish.

There were further first half goals scored by Charlie Precious (2), Zac Brown (2), Glanfield and Knott.

Early in the second half Knott completed his hat-trick with a another sweet strike.

Honiton did look to get at the Town goal, but the back line of goalkeeper Alford, Toms, Fulls, and Lewis Beer protected by the ever-reliable Jonty Wright and Harrison Fox, shut them out with great efficiency and discipline.

In the final quarter further were scored leaving Glanfield with a hat-trick while Toms also scored from a corner and there were two goals for the unselfish Field.

With five minutes remaining, Ethan Beverley marked his return to action after injury by taking a pass from Oscar Fabian before lifting it over the advancing keeper to score the final goal on an excellent morning for the Town U12s.

Honiton are to be afforded great credit for their battling performance from first whistle to last and their goalkeeper can take enormous credit for, without his efforts, the final margin of defeat for his team would have been greater.

As for the Town team, they played some great football in what were difficult weather conditions and the team management will have been impressed with the application across the pitch.