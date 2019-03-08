Advanced search

Exmouth Town Under-16s power to cup win over Winkleigh

PUBLISHED: 19:09 13 November 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s were excellent value for a 9-1 home win over Winkleigh, a victory that sees them ease their way into the next round of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup.

Town were delighted to welcome back centre backs Brad Worthington and Harry Saunders, as well as fit-again goalkeeper Billy Worthington and, from the first whistle, they were the dominant force in the contest.

The front two of Ethan Beverley and Harry Bennett ran the Winkleigh defence a merry dance and it was no surprise when Beverley opened the scoring from 25 yards after 10 minutes.

Charlie Skinner, Jack Draper, Erin Asselman and Ollie Willis ran the show in midfield with the latter making it 2-0 with an effort that he lifted over the goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

A brace from Harry Bennett then left Town trooping off at the break with a 4-0 lead.

Early in the second half it became 3-0 with Bennett providing the assist for a Tom Garland goal. Bennett then completed his hat-trick to make it 6-0 before Beverley netted his second and Town's seventh.

Winkleigh scored a consolation goal with a well-struck free-kick before Bailey Cochrane capped off a fine run by netting the eighth. Brad Worthington had the final say with what has become a customary headed goal from a corner to complete the scoring.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Everest injury is a big blow to the Robins

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Exmouth Town Under-16s power to cup win over Winkleigh

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Silverton meeting launches new season of area point-to-point

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Exmouth Town’s midweek cup tie washed out

The Southern Rpad pitch which meant that Exmouth Town's Toolsttation Western League Premier Division meeting with Cribbs was postponed. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about tonight’s Southern Road meeting with Parkway

The programme cover for the midweek Les Phillips Cup tie between Exmouth Town and Plymouth Parkway. Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists