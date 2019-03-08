Exmouth Town Under-16s power to cup win over Winkleigh

Exmouth Town Under-16s were excellent value for a 9-1 home win over Winkleigh, a victory that sees them ease their way into the next round of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup.

Town were delighted to welcome back centre backs Brad Worthington and Harry Saunders, as well as fit-again goalkeeper Billy Worthington and, from the first whistle, they were the dominant force in the contest.

The front two of Ethan Beverley and Harry Bennett ran the Winkleigh defence a merry dance and it was no surprise when Beverley opened the scoring from 25 yards after 10 minutes.

Charlie Skinner, Jack Draper, Erin Asselman and Ollie Willis ran the show in midfield with the latter making it 2-0 with an effort that he lifted over the goalkeeper from 20 yards out.

A brace from Harry Bennett then left Town trooping off at the break with a 4-0 lead.

Early in the second half it became 3-0 with Bennett providing the assist for a Tom Garland goal. Bennett then completed his hat-trick to make it 6-0 before Beverley netted his second and Town's seventh.

Winkleigh scored a consolation goal with a well-struck free-kick before Bailey Cochrane capped off a fine run by netting the eighth. Brad Worthington had the final say with what has become a customary headed goal from a corner to complete the scoring.