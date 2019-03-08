Advanced search

Exmouth Town U16s make Devon Cup progress with win at Plymstock

PUBLISHED: 22:06 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 23 September 2019

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town U16s made Devon Cup progress thanks to a 7-2 win at Plymstock United.

It took the Town youngsters just two minutes to open the scoring with Erin Asselmen producing the assist for a Harry Bennett goal.

Two goals followed in quick succession, both scored from corners with Brad Worthington and Olly Willis finding the net. It was four just before the interval with Jack Draper latching onto a superb through-ball from Ethan Beverley and drilling it home. The opening goal of the second half was set up by Kyle Pearcey and scored by Tom Garland. The home side got a goal back before Brad Worthington turned another corner home and, after a second consolation for the hosts, Harry Bennett wrapped things up with his second and Town's seventh.

