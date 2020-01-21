Exmouth Town U14s exit cup after great effort in defeat to Honiton

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s bowed out of the Exeter & District Youth League Plate competition after a 4-0 loss to Honiton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The margin of the defeat suggests a one-sided affair, but this cup tie was anything but!

Town made a bright start and, in winger Will Lucas, they had a player who gave the opposition a hard time throughout the contest!

Much of the early exchanges were played out in the middle third of the pitch and it was not until the 15th minute that either goal was threatened with Town glovesman Issac Firth making a great save low to his right.

Play switched to the other end of the pitch where the lively Lucas was hauled down in the area, but unfortunately Mac Haywood Newlands rifled the spot kick wide of the mark.

From the goal kick Newlands regained possession and was a whisker away from opening the scoring with a 20-yard strike.

With both defences on top, goal scoring opportunities were at a premium, but just before the break a combination of Nial Christensen, glovesman Firth and the post, helped keep Honiton out after a sweeping down the right caught the Town defence napping.

Early in the second half, Honiton struck with a goal that came against the run of play, netting via a long-ball. The lead was doubled soon after with Town punished for not clearing their lines.

Now two down, Town needed to throw extra men forward, but, as good as their approach play was, they lacked a cutting edge in the final third and Honiton bagged a third before netting a fourth with almost the last kick of the contest.

Town boss Nick James said: "The result is a seriously bitter pill to swallow and, hand on heart, the lads were all wondering at full-time just how they had managed to lose the game 4-0. I cannot fault the effort or commitment and it was very much the case that it was not our day - c certainly in front of goal. That said I am proud of all the lads and we wish Honiton all the best in the next round."