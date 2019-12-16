Advanced search

Exmouth Town travel to Willand Rovers in the Devon Bowl quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 18:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 16 December 2019

Willand Rovers player Adam Hill driving forward watched by the Willand bench (left to right) Manager Russell Jee, Coach Warren Killen and subsitiute, Aidan Moyle, during the siides 3-0 defeat at Winchester City. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Archant

The draw for the quarter finals of the Devon Bowl has been made and it has thrown up a mouth-watering fixture for Exmouth Town.

Town have been tasked with travelling to face Bet Victor Southern League South outfit Willand Rovers.

Full draw: Tavistock v Torquay United; Plymouth Parkway or Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Argyle; Willand Rovers v EXMOUTH TOWN and Bovey Tracey v Holsworthy

Matches to be completed by January 31.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

