Exmouth Town travel to Willand Rovers in the Devon Bowl quarter-finals

Willand Rovers player Adam Hill driving forward watched by the Willand bench (left to right) Manager Russell Jee, Coach Warren Killen and subsitiute, Aidan Moyle, during the siides 3-0 defeat at Winchester City. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Archant

The draw for the quarter finals of the Devon Bowl has been made and it has thrown up a mouth-watering fixture for Exmouth Town.

Town have been tasked with travelling to face Bet Victor Southern League South outfit Willand Rovers.

Full draw: Tavistock v Torquay United; Plymouth Parkway or Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Argyle; Willand Rovers v EXMOUTH TOWN and Bovey Tracey v Holsworthy

Matches to be completed by January 31.