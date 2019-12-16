Exmouth Town travel to Willand Rovers in the Devon Bowl quarter-finals
PUBLISHED: 18:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 16 December 2019
Archant
The draw for the quarter finals of the Devon Bowl has been made and it has thrown up a mouth-watering fixture for Exmouth Town.
Town have been tasked with travelling to face Bet Victor Southern League South outfit Willand Rovers.
Full draw: Tavistock v Torquay United; Plymouth Parkway or Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Argyle; Willand Rovers v EXMOUTH TOWN and Bovey Tracey v Holsworthy
Matches to be completed by January 31.