Exmouth Town to run coaches to final game of league season

Jordan Harris scores Exmouth Towns third goal in the 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town are running a coach to their final match of the season – and possibly the day the destiny of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division title is decided.

Town travel to Bodmin Town on Saturday, April 27, and are looking to take a number of coaches with them for this potentially monumental fixture.

The coaches will leave Southern Road at 11.45am, picking up at Clyst St Mary at noon.

The cost is £10 per head. The plan is to leave Bodmin at 6.30pm dropping off at Clyst St Mary on the way back.

If supporters would like to go, please contact Martin Cook at cook209@hotmail.com or he will be at the Devon Bowl against Exeter City, taking place at Southern Road next Wednesday, April 10.

It’s a busy time for the club as the season builds up to what it is hoped is going to be a successful end to the campaign.

On the pitch there’s next week’s Devon Bowl semi-final meeting with Exeter City, there are the final three games of the league campaign and the action is not restricted to the pitch, for next Friday night it’s the ‘Steve Bull Night’ at Southern Road when the club hosts a sporting dinner.

There remain a few tickets and for more information, call Susie on 07586 158572.