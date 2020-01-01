Exmouth Town to run 'Bring a Kid' this coming Saturday against Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's 'Bring a Kid' promotion which was blown away by Storm Dennis last weekend, will now be run this coming Saturday (February 22) when Town are in home Toolstation Western League Premier action against Wellington.

The promotion means that an adult attending the game with an Under-16 will pay half the usual entry fee - £3.

Gates will open on Saturday at 1.30pm and kick-off is at 3pm.

The other entry fees are: adults, £6; concessions £4 and Under-16s will be admitted free as will season ticket holders and, as is always the case with Town home games, members of the armed forces upon presentation of military ID.

● Town are also in midweek action next week when they travel to Bet Victor Southern League Divsion One South side Willand Rovers on Wednesday night (February 26) in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl. The winners of this tie will then be away to Bovey Tracey in the semi-finals.

● Looking further ahead to the March fixtures, Town are currently facing nine games in just 25 March days starting with the March 3, trip to Shepton Mallet and ending with the March 28, visit to Westbury United.

As things stand, its then another eight fixtures in April for Town!

● Toolstation Western League Premier Division leading scorers - correct as at Sunday, February 16, (league only): 27 - Adam Carter (Plymouth Parkway); 22- Jordan Harris (Exmouth Town); 20 - Jack Fillingham (Shepton Mallet); 18 - Leighton Thomas (Street); 16 - Mikey Williams (Plymouth Parkway) and Jack Taylor (Bridgwater Town)

● The top three attendances at Premier Division games so far this season are: 564 at Plymouth Parkway 2, Tavistock 3, played on December 26, 2019; 347 at Bridport 0, Bridgwater Town 6, played on October 6 and 315 at Wellington 0, Exmouth Town 2, played on October 6

● This Saturday's top flight action for the current top six reads: Bradford Town v Tavistock, Cadbury Heath v Plymouth Parkway, Bridgwater Town v Hallen, TOWN v Wellington and Cribbs v Shepton Mallet

● Town thirds, who have only played twice since January 11, are in action this Saturday (February 22) when they entertain Bow AAC Reserves at the Archery Club pitches on Withycombe Common (3pm).

Saturday is the first of what will be four successive home league outings for the Town thirds who head into this weekend's game sitting sixth in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Eight table.

They are four points shy of third placed Kenn Valley United who have played three more games.

Town thirds have 11 games left in their league campaign and they follow up the meeting with Bow with home matches against Newton St Cyres, University and Tedburn St Mary before their next away game which is the March 21 trip to Westexe Park Rangers.