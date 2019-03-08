Advanced search

Exmouth Town to host Sidmouth Town in pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 10:29 27 June 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town have announced a change to their pre-season schedule.

The Southern Road men were disappointed when Taunton Town pulled out of the panned pre-season friendly to be played on July 10 in Exmouth, but the club has announced new opposition for that date and Sidmouth Town will now provide the opposition for a Southern Road game that will kick off at 7.30pm

The full list of pre-season matches for Town reads;

July 10, Home versus Sidmouth (7.30pm); July 17, Away versus Exwick Villa (7.30pm); July 20, Away versus Bishops Lydeard; July 23, Away versus Crediton United; July 27, Home versus Bodmin Town (3pm).

Town are also looking to add one more game before the Western League campaign gets underway on August 3.

