Exmouth Town to face old foes away in FA Vase 2nd Round

The FA Vase trophy.The competition reaches the 2nd round on Saturday, November 2, with 64 ties being played. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town will have to play Tavistock twice in the space of 10 days after the teams were drawn out together when the draw was made for the FA Vase 2nd Round today (Monday).

Town will travel to Tavistock on Saturday November 2nd when, at stake for the winners will be a place in the last 64 of the competition and prize money of £900.

Town, who are in home action this Wednesday (October 16) when they host Street in a Toolstation Western League, also host Tavistock next Wednesday (October 23) in a league game.

The two sides were both promoted from the South West Peninsula League Premier Division last season after the Lambs pipped Town to the title.

