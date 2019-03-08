Advanced search

Exmouth Town to celebrate their super season this Saturday night with the 2019 Presentation Evening

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 May 2019

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

This image is the copyright of Adrian Langdon, 58 Marshall Avenue, WADEBRIDGE, Cornwall UK. PL27 6BB

Exmouth Town will celebrate their superb season this coming Saturday (May 11) when they host their annual Presentation Evening at the Southern Road clubhouse.

The action on Saturday night gets underway from 7pm. The main focus of the evening is of course then presentation of the trophies to the stars of the season, one that saw Town finish as runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division.

Not that this is all about the Town first team for the club also run two other senior sides, a number of youth teams and the Under-18s who won a league and cup double and sill have another cup final to contest before their season ends!

