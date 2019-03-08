Exmouth Town title pursuit - the remaining games

As we are now into the final month of the South West Peninsula League season, it’s great to see Exmouth Town challenging for the top honour.

Following their 1-0 win at Helston Athletic on the final Saturday of March, Town hold a nine point lead at the top.

However, Tavistock have three games in hand which, if they won, would leave the table-topping berth to be decided by goal difference.

Town hold an 11-goal better goal difference. It does seem highly likely that the title will not be decided until the final match day of the campaign!

On Saturday, April 27, Town travel to Bodmin where, as long as they have won at Torpoint (this coming Saturday) and also at Cullompton Rangers (on Good Friday) then a win at Bodmin would mean that Town would be guaranteed of a top finish – if Tavistock fail to win each of their remaining six games and also close out that current 11 goal deficit in terms of the goal difference.

Top six (as at Sunday, March 31)

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 33 26 4 3 85 24 82

Tavistock 30 23 4 3 89 39 73

Plymouth Argyle 31 22 2 7 110 38 68

St Austell 31 20 3 8 86 54 63

Saltash United 30 19 4 7 76 36 61

Millbrook 34 17 4 13 63 63 55

Remaining games:

Tuesday, April 2: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Launceston

Saturday, April 6: Camelford v TAVISTOCK; Torpoint Athletic v EXMOUTH TOWN

Tuesday, April 9: Elburton Villa v TAVISTIOCK

Friday, April 12: Godolphin Atlantic v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Saturday, April 13: TAVISTOCK v Sticker

Tuesday, April 16: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Cullompton Rangers

Friday, April 19: Cullompton Rangers v EXMOUTH TOWN; TAVISTOCK v Saltash United

Monday, April 22: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Godolphin Atlantic; TAVISTOCK v Helston Athletic

Saturday, April 27: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v TAVISTOCK; Bodmin Town v EXMOUTH TOWN